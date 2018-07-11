Woman left infants in hot car while she shopped at Walmart, police say

A woman left two infants in an SUV for at least 30 minutes Sunday while she shopped inside a Walmart, police said.
A crowd had gathered around an SUV that had a 1-year-old and 9-month-old girl locked inside in the parking lot, according to KTLA.
Police and firefighters responded to find the infants “in distress due to the high temperatures,” Ontario police detective Melissa Ramirez told KTLA.
Crystal Gonzalez, 34, told police she left the two girls in the vehicle because they were sleeping and she did not want to wake them and deal with fussy children in the store, according to KTLA. She told police the car was off but the windows were cracked, according to KTLA.
“Would you rather have your child fussy inside the store, or start planning their funeral because you decided to leave the child inside the car without AC while you went shopping for whatever?” Ramirez told KTLA.
The girls were sweaty but checked out OK when evaluated by responders, according to KTLA. Children and Family Services took the girls into their custody.
Gonzalez was arrested and charged with child endangerment, according to KTLA. She was released on $100,000 bail.
