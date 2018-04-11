0 Woman records employee allegedly stealing from mother at assisted living facility

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Penn. - Buffalo Township police are investigating after a woman recorded a senior care worker allegedly stealing items from her ill mother's bedroom at an assisted living facility.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said a number of items were from her mother’s room, so she decided to take matters into her own hands.

"I realized that my mother was missing money on several different occasions,” she said.

She shared surveillance video of the worker allegedly caught in the act at Assisted Living at Rosebrook in Sarver.

"I feel it's a real violation of her personal property, of her, of her space,” the daughter said.

She said she installed the camera after noticing a pattern of money and belongings disappearing. Just five hours after installing the cameras, she says it happened again.

“I was watching live video of the med tech entering my mom's room, going into her bottom dresser drawer, going through her purse, taking out her wallet, going through every compartment," she said.

The woman said she contacted the facility about the alleged thefts and she said they defended the worker. She said she was told that the worker claimed she went into the room to get a sweater for the resident.

After reviewing the video, the facility took action against the employee.

The home’s attorney Craig Brooks released the following statement:

“I believe Rosebrook handled this situation professionally and appropriately by having the employee involved placed on suspension last Friday, which was when Rosebrook first learned from the resident's family that any of the resident's money claimed to have been taken. Rosebrook then investigated and, while there is not a basis to conclude this employee did take money from the resident, we nonetheless felt that this video the resident showed us indicated that proper procedures were not followed for which the employee's suspension was converted to a discharge from employment last week.”

