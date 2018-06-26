Woman removed from Spirit Airlines flight for yelling profanities, running down aisle

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A woman had to be removed from a Spirit Airlines flight Monday morning, after running up and down the aisle, threatening other passengers and yelling profanities.
The flight was bound for Minneapolis when it had to make an emergency landing in Rochester, Minnesota to assist a sick passenger according to ABC.
When paramedics arrived, the woman reportedly ran from the back of the plane yelling that she wanted to get off, KARE reports.
Passenger Chianti Washington posted a video of the profanity-laced outburst to her Facebook page.
“She was yelling at the two gentlemen that were trying to block her -- It was very scary,” Washington told ABC News. “She would just not stop, and as police escorted her off the aircraft, continued to remain belligerent.”
A spokesman for Spirit Airlines said that the woman was removed from the aircraft by law enforcement officers.
“We apologize to our guests who had to witness this and for the inconvenience of the delay,” the spokesperson told KTTC.
