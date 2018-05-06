Woman sets fire in house with infant inside, police say

A Texas woman started a fire in her home with her infant daughter inside, then sent pictures of the blaze to her boyfriend, police said.
Israel Reyes, 18, was fighting with her boyfriend March 2 and became increasingly destructive throughout the day, culminating in a fire that she started in the kitchen that evening, according to WLWT.
"The picture showed a purple towel and a roll of toilet paper on fire," the affidavit read. "A few minutes later (the boyfriend) received another text with a picture of the same fire in a larger state of combustion."
Firefighters arrived at the home, extinguished the fire and determined Reyes had intentionally set it, according to WLWT.
Reyes was arrested and charged Tuesday with endangering a child and arson, according to WLWT. She was held in jail on $30,000 bond.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}