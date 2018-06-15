Woman shot, killed after refusing to give man ride to pawn shop

A Missouri woman was shot to death Wednesday by a man after she refused to drive him to a pawn shop and give him $36 to get his television set out of hock, KMOV reported.
Loreal Goode, 32, was found by authorities with a gunshot wound to the head in the parking lot of a Family Dollar Store in Jennings, Missouri. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
According to police, Brian Clay, 42, shot Goode with a .38-caliber revolver and took her debit card, cellphone and car. Police said Goode had refused to give the man a ride to a pawn shop and refused to give him money, KMOV reported.
Clay was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, KMOV reported. He was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, robbery in the first-degree and unlawful possession of a firearm, police said.
