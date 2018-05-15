0 Woman shot, killed in her mom's driveway on Mother's Day

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - A woman was shot to death in her mother’s driveway late Sunday in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, police said.

Family members of the woman, 32-year-old Rachael DelTondo, said she was coming home from getting ice cream with a friend when she was shot.

Police were called about 10:30 p.m. to the scene on Buchanan Drive. They said DelTondo was shot multiple times.

The Beaver County coroner confirmed DelTondo died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds to the trunk, and her death is being ruled a homicide.

Neighbors said they heard between 10 and 12 gunshots, soon followed by DelTondo’s family running outside to help.

Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker met with WPXI-TV to talk about the city's most recent killings and said DelTondo's death is just one that weighs heavy on his heart.

"Mrs. DelTondo was a bright light. She didn't bother anyone. She didn't hurt anyone," Walker said.

Until last fall, DelTondo was a teacher for the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School. She was suspended after the mother of a former Aliquippa High School student spoke to WPXI about an incident involving her underage son.

A police incident report said officers had found DelTondo and the boy in a parked car near the Aliquippa hospital around 2 a.m.

In 2016, DelTondo, who had been engaged at the time, was never charged in the incident, so WPXI never reported her name, but the school suspended her after contacting ChildLine.

Brian Hayden, chief executive officer of the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School, released the following statement:

“We were saddened this morning to learn of the tragic death of Rachel DelTondo, apparently the result of a violent incident in the City of Aliquippa. We have no additional information beyond what is being reported by local media. We express our sympathy to her family, friends, and coworkers. Ms. DelTondo was employed by PA Cyber but on a paid suspension.”

Aliquippa police, Beaver County police and state police are all investigating.

Police have not said anything about a motive in the shooting.

The Beaver County district attorney said it's an ongoing homicide investigation, and would not provide further detail on the basis that saying anything right now could create a false impression.

No arrests have been made.

