  • Woman smashes window at Popeyes when meal doesn't include soft drink

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -

    An intoxicated woman, upset her $4 Popeyes meal did not come with a drink, threw a tantrum and a chair through the restaurant’s window, police said.

    Video of the April 8 incident shows the woman making obscene gestures at employees, throwing a promotional sign, then smashing a window with a chair before she leaves the Staten Island Popeye’s.

    Employees said they tried to explain to the woman that the $4 Wicked Good Deal, which includes chicken strips, a side and biscuit, does not include a soft drink, according to WNBC.

