0 Woman spent night with man, had burglars ransack his house when he drove her home, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators say a Memphis, Tennessee, man’s home was burglarized after taking a woman home.

Police said the incident happened Saturday near the Old Allen police station.

The man told police he noticed a black car across from his driveway. Police say he also noticed the TVs were misplaced inside his home.

Officers say he heard someone in the rear bedroom as he walked through his home.

When the victim tried to call his neighbor for help, police said Eugene Smith and Jaquarius Douglas came running out the front door.

Police told WHBQ that Douglas then pointed a gun at the victim and told him, “Do you want to die?” The victim also told police that he recognized the gun as his own.

Douglas then ran to the black car, jumped into the rear seat and drove off, according to MPD.

Police then drove to the 3800 block of Lake Park. This is where the victim dropped off the woman, Talonda Brown, earlier that night.

As police searched her home, Douglas and Smith were spotted in the rear bedroom. The victim’s gun was also found under a mattress.

After each suspect was taken into custody, police said Brown spontaneously told them, “I know why I’m here; I know the part I played. Yes, I called them and I told them to go to the house, but I didn’t go with them.”

Smith also gave a statement admitting to being at Goodwin’s home and running out, police said.

Brown was charged with aggravated burglary – act in concert.

Smith was charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property.

Douglas was charges with aggravated burglary, theft of property, possession of a firearm and dangerous felony, aggravated assault, and aggravated burglary – act in concert.

