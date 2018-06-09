0 Woman struck, killed after trying to chase friend on narcotics near Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A woman was struck and killed by a car Saturday morning in east Charlotte, North Carolina, WSOC reports.

The woman, identified as Agnes Amponsah, was with her brother and a friend reportedly using illegal narcotics at the time of the crash around 2:30 a.m., police told WSOC.

Once police arrived, Amponsah was lying unresponsive in the roadway near a 2012 Hyundai Sonata with damage to the grill, hood and windshield.

Amponsah ran into the path of the Hyundai, was struck and thrown to the pavement, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said Amponsah's friend, Hilda Amoah, left the residence where all three were reportedly using drugs, and Agnes Amponsah and Francis Amponsah followed her on foot.

That's when Agnes Amponsah stepped in front of the moving Hyundai.

“Everything is so confusing because the car ended up here, the lights, music and then the body was here,” neighbor Yadi Montiel said. “It was very confusing.”

Authorities said the driver stopped immediately to help Agnes Amponsah, but Amoah forced her way into the backseat of the vehicle, grabbed the neck of the front-seat passenger and ordered the driver to drive away.

The Hyundai fled the scene and continued to a nearby traffic circle when the driver refused to drive any further and returned back to the scene, police said.

Police said Amoah jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the wooded area.

Officials said a short time later, police found Amoah near the intersection of Cambridge Commons Drive.

Amoah assaulted an officer and she was tasered and taken into custody, according to police.

Officials said excessive speed and alcohol are not factors for the driver of the Hyundai.

Police are still investigating.

