Woman tosses drugs, counterfeit money out of car during chase in Houston, police say

A woman wanted on forgery charges in Oklahoma tossed drugs and counterfeit money out of a car window as she led police on a long chase Sunday that began on a Houston interstate and ended several miles east of the city, the Houston Chronicle reported.
Police began following the woman on the South Loop when they noticed her running red lights and stop signs around 10:30 p.m. Lt. Larry Crowson of the Houston Police Department told the Chronicle.
When police attempted to pull the woman over she refused to stop and led them along the South Loop, Gulf Freeway and I-10 East Freeway, Crowson said.
During the chase the woman and a male passenger allegedly threw narcotics and counterfeit money out of the vehicle, Crowson told the Chronicle.
Deputies put out spike strips, which flattened the tires of the vehicle. They apprehended the two suspects in Anahuac, the newspaper reported. Their names were not released.
Officials then learned that the woman was wanted on forgery charges and that the car was stolen from Tulsa, Oklahoma, KHOU reported.
Police recovered some of the narcotics and fake money, the Chronicle reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}