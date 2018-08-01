0 Wraps, salads sold at Kroger, Trader Joe's recalled over possible parasite

WASHINGTON - Have you recently picked up a salad or wrap from the grocery store? It could make you sick, according to a new health alert.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service said Monday that "beef, pork and poultry salad and wrap products" recently distributed by Indianapolis-based Caito Foods may be contaminated with a parasite called cyclospora.

The products, produced July 15-18, have "sell by" dates of July 18-23 and were sold at Kroger, Trader Joe's, Walgreens and other retailers across the country, WRTV reported. The recalled items also have an establishment number of EST. 39985 or P-39985, the FSIS said.

Health officials issued the alert after Caito Foods' lettuce supplier, Fresh Express, said "the chopped romaine that is used to manufacture some of their salads and wraps was being recalled," according to the FSIS.

Symptoms of cyclospora infection include watery diarrhea with frequent bowel movements, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Its incubation period could last up to 14 days, officials said.

If you have any of the recalled products, you should throw them away or return them to the store, officials said. If you think you are sick, visit your health care provider.

USDA issues public health alert over beef, pork, and poultry salad and wrap products distributed by Indianapolis-based Caito Foods LLC, citing possible cyclospora contamination. https://t.co/woIntRzx95 pic.twitter.com/vsdx9rq64A — Steven Sellers (@SmSellers) July 31, 2018

