XXXTentacionsSAD! music video shows rapper at his own funeral

Rapper XXXTentacion has released a new music video 10 days after he was shot and killed in a suspected robbery in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The official video for XXXTentacion’s “SAD!” was released Thursday morning.

In the video, the rapper attends the funeral of his old self and is shocked when the body rises from the coffin. The two versions of himself get into a brutal fistfight, “killing” his old self, according to captions shown throughout the video.

The video ends with the phrase, “You have done well battling yourself.”

XXXTentacion’s “SAD!” shot up from No. 52 to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

It’s the first posthumous No. 1 knockout for a lead soloist since 1997, when Notorious B.I.G.’s “Mo Money Mo Problems” topped the charts following his murder on March 9, 1997.

The music video dropped one day after fans gathered for XXXTentacion (real name Jahseh Onfroy)’s memorial service at the Florida Panthers Stadium in Sunrise, Florida, on Wednesday.

According to The New York Times, the open-casket viewing showed the late rapper “dressed in a blue denim jacket under soft lighting, laid in a dark polished coffin at center stage, surrounded by a spray of black flowers with metallic accents.”

The memorial was organized by the rappers family.

Cleopatra Bernard, the rapper’s mother, wrote on Instagram about the service.

According to The New York Times, thousands of fans attended.

Fan Ayanna Gonzalez, 13, of New Jersey, wears a T-shirt in honor of the late rapper XXXTentacion as she waits in line for his memorial on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The rapper was gunned down in a luxury sports car last week. Brynn Anderson/AP

Fans gather and cry after a memorial for the rapper, XXXTentacion, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. Brynn Anderson/AP

XXXTentacion was shot outside a Deerfield motorcycle dealership, where deputies said he was approached by two armed people in an apparent robbery. Onfoy was shot by at least one of them and pronounced dead at an area hospital. He was 20 years old.

One of the men arrested, 22-year-old Dedrick Williams, was charged with first-degree murder without premeditation, among other charges, according to The Palm Beach Post.

In just more than 48 hours, #BSO homicide detectives arrested Dedrick Devonshay Williams for the murder of Jahseh Onfroy, also known as XXXTentacion. Williams (dob 3/23/96) was taken into custody shortly before 7p.m. in Pompano. More details will be released later today. pic.twitter.com/OkP2usoqNH — Gina Carter (@bso_gina) June 21, 2018

An arrest warrant showed Williams is believed to have had an “active part” in the rapper’s death.

Before his death, Onfoy was trying to turn his life around amid domestic violence allegations brought by a pregnant woman, his attorney J. David Bogenschutz told People. The woman, Geneva Ayala, who identified herself as his ex-girlfriend, detailed her abuse accusations in a 2017 deposition, the music industry website Pitchfork previously reported.

While awaiting trial earlier this year, Onfoy was released from house arrest to go on tour and support himself financially.

