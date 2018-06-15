You could make up to $25,000 in McDonald's commercial: Here's how to audition

Are you ready to make your mark on the TV and film industry? You just might be able to get a foot in the door with a new opportunity to audition for a McDonald’s commercial.
The fast food chain is getting ready to film a new commercial, but has not released specifics on the premise, other than to put out a casting call.
What are they looking for?
Casting directors are seeking the following types:
-African-American male, aged 55 to 65, who is a real commercial or small aircraft pilot
-Caucasian male, aged 50-60, who is a real commercial trucker
When are they filming?
Fittings will take place on June 25 and filming will occur between June 26 through June 30 in Los Angeles, California.
How much does it pay?
The gig could pay up to $25,000.
How do I submit?
Film a self-tape that includes a little information about yourself and your experience. You should also discuss how long you’ve been doing your job and why you love it. The video can be recorded on your cell phone or computer. Email to sonnenbergcasting@gmail.com. The deadline is June 17 and callbacks are June 19.
