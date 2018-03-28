  • You'll soon be able to cruise Pittsburgh's three rivers on a Tiki boat

    By: WPXI.com

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - When you think of Tiki bars and exotic tropical drinks, you probably don’t think of Pittsburgh. But starting this spring, you’ll be able to cruise the three rivers – Tiki style.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Cruisin' Tikis Pittsburgh will offer two-hour sightseeing charters on the Monongahela, Allegheny and Ohio rivers starting in May. Each 16-foot boat fits six people. They’re BYOB and children are allowed.

     

    As the sun sets on a dreary day in Pittsburgh, let’s look ahead to this spring and summer! Who’s ready to watch sunsets on one of the three rivers from one of our Cruisin’ Tiki boats? 🏝 #weownthesummer

    Posted by Cruisin' Tikis Pittsburgh on Thursday, February 15, 2018

     

    According to a comment on its Facebook page, a two-hour tour will likely cost $400 or about $67 per person. That includes the cost of the boat, the captain and possibly a crew member.

    Cruisin' Tikis already operates service out of the following locations:

    • Carolina Beach, North Carolina
    • Exhuma, Bahamas
    • Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
    • Islamorada, Florida
    • Key West, Florida
    • Lake George, New York
    • Madeira Beach, Florida
    • North Miami, Florida
    • Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida
    • Tampa Bay, Florida
    • Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina

    If you plan on riding the three rivers, you'll get some great views of the city skyline and stadiums

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

  • Headline Goes Here

    You'll soon be able to cruise Pittsburgh's three rivers on a Tiki boat

  • Headline Goes Here

    Stormy Daniels' lawyer files motion seeking to depose Trump, Cohen

  • Headline Goes Here

    Texas house explosion: 1 dead, 3 hurt in Lubbock fire, blast

  • Headline Goes Here

    Texas girl missing since 2016 found safe in New Mexico

  • Headline Goes Here

    Planned Parenthood branch deletes tweet calling for Disney princess who…