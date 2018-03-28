You'll soon be able to cruise Pittsburgh's three rivers on a Tiki boat

PITTSBURGH - When you think of Tiki bars and exotic tropical drinks, you probably don’t think of Pittsburgh. But starting this spring, you’ll be able to cruise the three rivers – Tiki style.
Cruisin' Tikis Pittsburgh will offer two-hour sightseeing charters on the Monongahela, Allegheny and Ohio rivers starting in May. Each 16-foot boat fits six people. They’re BYOB and children are allowed.
As the sun sets on a dreary day in Pittsburgh, let’s look ahead to this spring and summer! Who’s ready to watch sunsets on one of the three rivers from one of our Cruisin’ Tiki boats? 🏝 #weownthesummerPosted by Cruisin' Tikis Pittsburgh on Thursday, February 15, 2018
According to a comment on its Facebook page, a two-hour tour will likely cost $400 or about $67 per person. That includes the cost of the boat, the captain and possibly a crew member.
Cruisin' Tikis already operates service out of the following locations:
- Carolina Beach, North Carolina
- Exhuma, Bahamas
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
- Islamorada, Florida
- Key West, Florida
- Lake George, New York
- Madeira Beach, Florida
- North Miami, Florida
- Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida
- Tampa Bay, Florida
- Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina
If you plan on riding the three rivers, you'll get some great views of the city skyline and stadiums.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}