Young shark bite victims face fears at SeaWorld

WILLIAMSBURG, Fla. - A group of young shark bite victims faced their fears during a visit to SeaWorld Orlando Sunday afternoon.
Wearing shirts that said shark attack survivor, the young kids got to tour SeaWorld’s aquariums.
“I was bit on the arm in about waist-deep water,” said Jei Terrell, 10.
Terrell’s arm is still covered from the bite he got from the shark three weeks ago—and it’s changed his views on swimming.
“I’m not going to a beach again,” he said.
It’s that fear that prompted the birth of a “Shark Tales” group on Facebook.
Jessica Veatch started the page after her 5-year-old daughter Violet was bitten by a shark last summer.
"I found it very helpful and I wanted to be there to support other families that are going through this,” she said.
For the first time, those families with young shark attack victims met face-to-face with sharks at SeaWorld, bonding over their terrifying experiences, including the one that left 15-year-old Lucas Vertullo with scars on his leg from a bite at the beach five years ago.
"It's like a one-in-a-billion chance of getting bit, but it's still possible though,” said Vertullo.
