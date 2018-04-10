0 Zuckerberg confirms Kogan gave Facebook data to firms other than Cambridge Analytica

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during a hearing before Congress Tuesday that the information collected by a researcher and sold to political research firms was also shared with other companies.

Zuckerberg answered a question from Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, about whether British psychologist Aleksandr Kogan sold the Facebook data he collected when he asked users to fill out a personality quiz to anyone other than Cambridge Analytica.

Zuckerberg said he had. Baldwin asked for the names of the companies it was sold to. Zuckerberg mentioned the company Eunoia Technologies, and said there were likely other companies that got the data.

Facebook officials said last week that up to 87 million of its users had information “improperly shared,” when Kogan “scraped” data from people who took an online “quiz” and provided personal information to Cambridge Analytica that used the information to profile potential voters.

There was no mention of other companies getting the data.

Cambridge Analytica is a firm that supplies psychological profiles of potential voters to political campaigns. The information is supposed to help clients target their message and win elections. One of the company’s clients was President Donald Trump’s campaign. Another client was Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

Cambridge Analytica has denied doing anything wrong, saying they broke none of Facebook’s rules.

Facebook started letting users know Monday if their information was shared with Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

© 2018 Cox Media Group.