Veteran medical debt relief: Find out how YOU can make a difference

Today find out how Action News Jax is helping to relieve medical debt for veterans in our community. Also find out the simple way YOU can get involved.
Our special report airs today at 5:45 p.m.
LEARN MORE about the #RIPVetDebt effort
"It's a lot of money." Hundreds of local veterans stuck with overwhelming medical bills. The good news? Their debt is being erased. Coming up on CBS47 at 545. https://t.co/BRfdUsVd3V #RIPvetdebt pic.twitter.com/YkK5Ki5qv5— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) April 26, 2018
Today's the day! Yellow envelopes went out to 900 local veterans & active duty military members with medical debt. They will learn that some or all of their debt has been purchased by @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews and FORGIVEN! $1MILLION worth! Please watch 5:45p and join our effort! pic.twitter.com/Rknl50kBs3— John Bachman (@BachmanANjax) April 26, 2018
Paying back local military families by paying off their medical debt.— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) April 26, 2018
CBS47 at 545 pm. #RIPVetDebt pic.twitter.com/WjrONXsXWj
