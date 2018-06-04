0 Wife of Jacksonville man killed on tractor: 'Best man you ever would meet'

A Jacksonville grandfather has died after the tractor he was riding flipped into the St. Johns River on Sunday.

Thomas Edwin Deese, Jr. was known to family and friends as Ted.

“He was spreading sand and the Bobcat ended up in the river with him off the bulkhead -- about an 8-foot drop,” said his brother Stephen Deese.

Ted Deese’s wife of 18 years wanted to share a photo of her husband during their trip to Ireland a few weeks ago. Melisse Deese said she loves how happy he looks in that photo.

She called her husband “the best man you ever would meet.”

“Everybody misses him. He was a really good guy. He ran jobs. He could build anything, fix anything. Best friend I ever had,” said Stephen Deese.

Stephen Deese remembers his brother as an innovative builder who loved the water.

“He actually built a submarine. I wired it. A little one-man sub. Never really got a chance to use it much. We did put it in the pool and it worked,” said Deese.

On Monday, a tow truck removed the tractor from the river.

Now, the family is no longer faced with that constant reminder of their loss right in their backyard.

A tow truck was able to remove Ted Deese's tractor from the St. Johns River. The North #Jacksonville grandfather died after the tractor flipped while he was riding it. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/d4D0lodlPv — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) June 4, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.