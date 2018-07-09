0 Dream 18: About the 2018 Action Sports Jax Dream 18 Golf Tournament

CLICK HERE to register for the 2018 Action Sports Jax Dream 18 Golf Tournament

The Action Sports Jax Dream 18 was started in 2010 to help promote area golf courses, junior golf and raise money in a grassroots fashion for charity.

The Dream 18 originally was a television segment on CBS47/FOX30's Action Sports Jax Primetime show. We featured a different hole at a different course in Jacksonville weekly and played that hole with a junior golfer, a celebrity, a golf pro and usually a member of the media.

In five years, the TV segment showcased more than 50 of our fantastic area golf courses and featured celebrities like Tim Tebow, Urban Meyer, Steve Spurrier, Tom Coughlin, Christian Laettner, Nancy Lopez, Bill Murray, Fred Funk, Jim Furyk, Davis Love III, Shannon Miller, Josh Scobee, David Garrard, Sam Jones, Brad Meester, Jack Del Rio, Sam Cowart, Artis Gilmore, Rick Rhoden, Leonard Thompson, Jonathan Byrd, Zach Johnson, Adam Podlesh, Mal Washington, Doug Dickey, Matthew Driscoll, Tony Jasick, Ricky Barnes, Gary Koch, Kerwin Bell, Bobby Weed, Rick Wilkins, Zach Miller, Desi Relaford, Jeff Klauk, Mark McCumber, Steve Melnyk, Mark Brunell, Tony Boselli, Fred Taylor and several other prominent figures in the area.

In those five years, we asked the celebrities to sign pin flags and we auctioned them off to raise money for various local charities. We even included Jack Nicklaus and the late Arnold Palmer in our Dream 18. Although they didn't play, they participated with an introduction and a signature.

After five years, we took a break from the TV segment but wanted to keep the concept alive and help raise more money for charities.

We are now in the fourth year of our Action Sports Jax Dream 18 golf tournament and continue to run the event with the grassroots vision very much alive. This isn't a tournament that will raise hundreds of thousands of dollars -- instead, it is an event that is more a celebration of golf and local sports and raises five figures annually. Last year, we eclipsed over $50,000 raised since the inception of the Action Sports Jax Dream 18.

Our vision is to continue to celebrate our fantastic local golf courses, our junior golf programs here in Northeast Florida and to give back to this great community for years to come.

We hope you will be a part of that vision in 2018 and beyond.

