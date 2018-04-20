  • Jacksonville Jaguars' 2018-19 schedule released

    The Jacksonville Jaguars 2018 schedule was released Thursday night and features two primetime games for the team.

    The 2017 AFC South Champions will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an 8:20 p.m. game on Sunday, Nov. 18. The Jags beat the Steelers on the road last season in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

    The second nighttime game will have the Jaguars going on the road to face division rival Tennessee Titans for Thursday Night Football on Dec. 6.

    2018 Jaguars preseason schedule (Games highlighted in bold are home games):

    Week 1: Thursday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m., New Orleans Saints (FOX30)

    Week 2: Saturday, Aug. 18, 1 p.m., at Minnesota Vikings (CBS47/NFL Network)

    Week 3: Saturday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m., Atlanta Falcons, (FOX30)

    Week 4: Thursday, Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m., at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (CBS47)

    _________________________________________

    2018 Jaguars regular season schedule (Games highlighted in bold are home games):

    Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 9, 1 p.m., at New York Giants (FOX30)

    Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 16, 4:25 p.m., New England Patriots (CBS47)

    Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 23, 1 p.m., Tennessee Titans (CBS47)

    Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 30, 1 p.m., New York Jets (FOX30)

    Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 7, 1 p.m., at Kansas City Chiefs (CBS47)

    Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 14, 4:25 p.m., at Dallas Cowboys (CBS47)

    Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 21, 1 p.m., Houston Texans (CBS47)

    Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 28, 9:30 a.m., Philadelphia Eagles (London) (NFL Network)

    Week 9: Bye Week

    Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 11, 1 p.m., at Indianapolis Colts (CBS47)

    Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 18, 8:20 p.m., Pittsburgh Steelers (NBC)

    Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 25, 1 p.m. at Buffalo Bills (CBS47)

    Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 2, 1 p.m., Indianapolis Colts (CBS47)

    Week 14: Thursday, Dec. 6, 8:20 p.m., at Tennessee Titans (FOX30/NFL Network)

    Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 16, 1 p.m., Washington Redskins (FOX30)

    Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 22 or Sunday, Dec. 23, Time TBD, at Miami Dolphins (Network TBD)

    Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 30, 1 p.m., at Houston Texans (CBS47)

