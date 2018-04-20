0 Jacksonville Jaguars' 2018-19 schedule released

The Jacksonville Jaguars 2018 schedule was released Thursday night and features two primetime games for the team.

The 2017 AFC South Champions will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an 8:20 p.m. game on Sunday, Nov. 18. The Jags beat the Steelers on the road last season in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

The second nighttime game will have the Jaguars going on the road to face division rival Tennessee Titans for Thursday Night Football on Dec. 6.

Two Primetime games for the Jags. November 18th at home on Sunday night vs Pittsburgh and at Tennessee on December 6th. #Jaguars @ActionNewsJax #ASJax — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) April 20, 2018

The #Jaguars also have one of the strangest things we've seen in the NFL schedule release. Nobody remembers another time it's happened. They will play Miami on December 22 or 23rd - the league will let us know after week 8. @ActionNewsJax #ASJax — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) April 20, 2018

2018 Jaguars preseason schedule (Games highlighted in bold are home games):

Week 1: Thursday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m., New Orleans Saints (FOX30)

Week 2: Saturday, Aug. 18, 1 p.m., at Minnesota Vikings (CBS47/NFL Network)

Week 3: Saturday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m., Atlanta Falcons, (FOX30)

Week 4: Thursday, Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m., at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (CBS47)

The journey starts September 9th as we look at the jaguars schedule on the Wall that Tells it All™️ #ASJax Hop on the Action News Jax Facebook now for discussion with @BrentASJax pic.twitter.com/OfQTKNl40a — Stuart Webber (@StuartASJax) April 20, 2018

2018 Jaguars regular season schedule (Games highlighted in bold are home games):

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 9, 1 p.m., at New York Giants (FOX30)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 16, 4:25 p.m., New England Patriots (CBS47)

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 23, 1 p.m., Tennessee Titans (CBS47)

Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 30, 1 p.m., New York Jets (FOX30)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 7, 1 p.m., at Kansas City Chiefs (CBS47)

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 14, 4:25 p.m., at Dallas Cowboys (CBS47)

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 21, 1 p.m., Houston Texans (CBS47)

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 28, 9:30 a.m., Philadelphia Eagles (London) (NFL Network)

Week 9: Bye Week

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 11, 1 p.m., at Indianapolis Colts (CBS47)

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 18, 8:20 p.m., Pittsburgh Steelers (NBC)

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 25, 1 p.m. at Buffalo Bills (CBS47)

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 2, 1 p.m., Indianapolis Colts (CBS47)

Week 14: Thursday, Dec. 6, 8:20 p.m., at Tennessee Titans (FOX30/NFL Network)

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 16, 1 p.m., Washington Redskins (FOX30)

Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 22 or Sunday, Dec. 23, Time TBD, at Miami Dolphins (Network TBD)

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 30, 1 p.m., at Houston Texans (CBS47)

