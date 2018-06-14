0 Jacksonville Jaguars: Lower-level tickets sold out for Patriots, Steelers games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Thursday that lower-level single-game tickets are sold out for both the Sept. 16 regular season home opener versus the New England Patriots and the Nov. 18 Sunday Night Football matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Very limited inventory to these games remains as part of full season ticket packages, which are only available until June 30 at current pricing.

“Market demand for Jaguars season tickets has exceeded even our expectations,” Jaguars President Mark Lamping said in a release. “The momentum from a deep postseason run, combined with an outstanding slate of home opponents, has presented us with an opportunity to create a true home-field advantage for our team and continue this franchise’s progress toward financial stability.”

Single-game tickets remain available for all other home games, but are selling quickly, the Jaguars said.

Less than 1,000 seats remain in the US Assure Club and lower bowl, which are now reserved for season ticket packages only.

Fans wanting to secure their seats and take advantage of introductory season ticket member pricing must act before June 30, after which prices will rise an average of 10 percent across a majority of remaining inventory.

The Jaguars announced earlier this year that for the first time since 2005, the team will sell tickets across the entirety of TIAA Bank Field. The tarps in the west upper deck have been removed to provide an additional 3,501 low-priced seating options. Season tickets in these areas will remain at $45 per game even after the June 30 deadline.

For more information on Jaguars tickets, click here.

