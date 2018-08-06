0 Jaguars' preseason opener: 8 things to know

ON TV: New Orleans Saints at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 p.m. Thursday, FOX30

The Jaguars are entering the franchise's most anticipated season in decades.

Following a surprising trip to the AFC championship game -- which ended with a gut-wrenching loss at New England -- the Jaguars are a popular pick to get back to the conference title game.

But first, the annual four-game preseason schedule awaits. Here's what you need to know:

1. The preseason opener will be on FOX30 at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Action News Jax will again televise nearly every game in the 2018 season -- starting with Countdown to Kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on FOX30 with kickoff expected around 7 p.m.

RELATED: Jaguars vow to 'put our foot on your throat' late in games

2. The Jaguars have the NFL's first-ever dog park.

That doesn't mean you can simply bring Fido to the game.

On @ActionNewsJax at 5:30, I’ll give you a sneak-peek inside the Pet Paradise Park [I’ve included a picture of the teal turf play area below 👇🏽]and tell you how pet owners can gain access. @Jaguars pic.twitter.com/NrO9rKXgvV — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) August 6, 2018

In short, the Jacksonville Humane Society has an auction where people can register and bid to win.

You can go to Jaguars.com/Petparadise and enter a sweepstakes to win. The team says 10 fans will be selected to bring their dog to each game, with proceeds to benefit the Jacksonville Humane Society.

For more info, click here.

For more photos of the dog park at TIAA, click here.

3. In layman's terms, only clear bags and small clutch bags are allowed. Clear bags are sold at the stadium between Gates 2 and 3.

4. The Jaguars are on many insiders' short list to win the Super Bowl.

Indeed, the Madden 19 video game reportedly ran a simulation and the Jaguars came out on top in the Super Bowl -- over the Seahawks -- by the lopsided score of 31-3.

The site VegasInsider.com has the Jaguars as 20-1 to win the Super Bowl.

Not bad.

5. The Jaguars' stadium is now known as TIAA Bank Field.

The naming rights agreement says the company -- which will be operating as TIAA Bank -- is solely responsible for all costs that are incurred by any party as a result of the name change.

6. For the first time in a long time, the Jaguars are scheduled to play on a Sunday night.

It's a badge of honor to play in prime time on Sunday -- and the Jaguars will take on the Steelers on Nov. 18 in a rematch of last year's epic Jaguars win in the Playoffs.

7. The London game is a little later this year.

The Super Bowl champion Eagles play the Jaguars on Oct. 28, the last game before the Week 9 bye.

8. The Jaguars have new-look uniforms.

The franchise showed off their new duds at the team's annual state of the franchise presentation earlier this year.

For photos of the new uniforms, click here.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.