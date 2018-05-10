0 Report: Jacksonville Beach teen tries to steal Blake Bortles' truck

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. -

An 18-year-old man tried to drive off in a 2017 Ford F-150 owned by Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles, a Jacksonville Beach police report said.

The incident was reported late Wednesday at a home on Hopson Road. Records show the house is owned by Brandon Linder, a lineman for the Jaguars.

Joseph Horton was spotted walking around Linder's house by Jaguars guard Christopher Reed. At first, Linder said he did not think anything of Horton in his home due to the large amount of people in the house for a party.

Horton, whose address is also listed as Hopson Road, was arrested after he was spotted inside Bortles' truck, which was parked at Linder's house.

Bortles' truck was unlocked with the keys and wallet inside.

According to surveillance video, Horton walked onto the property and entered Bortles' truck and tried to drive off, but was impeded by the other cars in the driveway.

Horton said he went over to Linder's house to look for his ex-girlfriend. Linder told police he does not know Horton or Horton's ex-girlfriend.

Horton was arrested after police were called. Horton was previously arrested in September 2017, after police broke up a large party where minors were drinking alcohol and consuming drugs.

