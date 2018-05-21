TWITTER: @VarisaANjax | EMAIL: Send Varisa a news tip
Varisa Lall Dass joined the Action News Jax team as a reporter in November 2017.
She also worked in Tupelo, Miss. as a journalist where the she covered debates surrounding the replacement of the controversial Mississippi state flag, as well as the fatal shooting of Antwun “Ronnie” Shumpert.
Prior to that, Varisa worked as an Assistant State Attorney and Assistant Public Defender in Florida’s 14th and 13th judicial circuits. As a prosecutor, Varisa strove to walk the thin line between preserving justice and delivering rehabilitative types of punishment for defendants when appropriate.
Lall Dass obtained her Juris Doctorate degree from Florida's Stetson University College of Law, where she was a certified legal intern and assisted indigent clients with legal cases, fighting to preserve their constitutional rights.
She obtained her bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida and her associates from The University of Florida, making her a self-professed Bull-Gator hybrid. Prior to that, she obtained her International Baccalaureate Diploma from King High School in Tampa.
She is Indian-American and immigrated with her family to Florida when she was 3. In her free time, she enjoys painting, cooking and traveling.
Her most recent trip abroad was to the Mediterranean where she enjoyed feeding monkeys in Gibraltar. She is an animal lover and enjoys eating frozen yogurt on the beach with her dog Benjamin.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
