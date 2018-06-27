TWITTER: @RyanANjax | EMAIL: Send Ryan a news tip
Ryan Nelson joined Action News Jax as a reporter in June 2018.
After nearly a year as a reporter on the U.S.-Mexico border in the Rio Grande Valley, he returns home to the Sunshine State. Ryan grew up in Hawthorne.
While working in Texas, Ryan told stories surrounding illegal immigration, border violence, weapons smuggling and the existing border fence. He also assisted viewers with an array of consumer concerns.
Ryan formerly served as a Digital Content Producer for beIN Sports Network. Ryan worked to grow the network’s digital presence in its first year of American Collegiate athletics coverage.
Ryan graduated from the University of Florida’s College of Journalism and Communications in 2016. While there, he served as a reporter and anchor in both news and sports at WUFT. He also served as an on-air news and sports personality with WUFT-FM and ESPN Gainesville.
Ryan won a first-place SPJ Regional Mark of Excellence award for radio in-depth reporting and finished as a Finalist for the SPJ National Mark of Excellence as a student in 2015. He also won first place in the Florida AP College Broadcasting in the same category, and placed as a Finalist in their Sports category.
In his free time, Ryan loves playing drums, meeting new people and reading a good book.
