0 Buresh Blog: First Alert Hurricane Expo.... May rainfall... June night skies

June 5, 2018 -

For daily updates on the tropics: "Talking the Tropics With Mike".....

& speaking of the tropics, mark your calendar for Sat., June 9th! - The First Alert Hurricane Expo at the Morocco Shrine. The First Alert Weather team discusses hurricanes & preparation + you can get a close-up look at the First Alert Storm Tracker. Come one, come all from 9am - 2pm. The first 500 guests receive a * FREE * hurricane kit courtesy Lowe's Home Improvement.

We're coming off a wet May even though the first 13 days of the month were dry. More than half our annual rainfall usually falls from June through Sept., but the wet season got off to an early start this year. Some May rainfall courtesy our Jax N.W.S.:

FL MAYPORT NAVAL STATION 6.41

FL JASPER 6.71 FL

BEAUCLERC 9.71 FL

JACKSONVILLE BEACH 6.69 FL

FERNANDINA BEACH M FL

LAKE CITY 9.52 FL LAKE CITY

2 E 9.51 FL GLEN ST MARY

1 W M FL SOUTH PONTE VEDRA BEACH SHOP 5.83 FL

GUANA RIVER STATE PARK N 5.41 FL PALM COAST 6 NE 10.62 FL CRESCENT CITY 7.44 FL GAINESVILLE RGNL AP 8.38 FL

HASTINGS 4NE 10.46 FL

STARKE M FL

OCALA 12.40 FL

WHITE SPRINGS 7N M FL

JACKSONVILLE CRAIG MUNI AP 5.01 FL J

ACKSONVILLE INTL AP 5.91 FL

JACKSONVILLE NAS 6.48 FL

BELL 4NW 6.75 FL

FEDERAL POINT 12.01 FL

BUNNELL EOC 9.06 FL

PALM COAST 9.97 FL

NE PALM COAST 10.29 FL

W PALM BEACH 9.35 FL

SE FLAGLER BEACH 9.94 FL

PRIDGEN 6.39 GA

HOMERVILLE 5 N 7.21 GA

ALMA BACON CO AP 4.90 GA

NAHUNTA 6 NE 12.05 GA

FARGO 17 NE 8.89 GA

BRUNSWICK 4.68 GA

BRUNSWICK MALCOLM MCKINNON AP 2.99 GA

WOODBINE 8.43

From Sky & Telescope:

For summer-lovers in the Northern Hemisphere, June is a great month. The solstice, when daylight is longest, comes on the 21st at 6:07 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

But if you love to savor the night sky, this is a minimalist month because the nights are so short. For most of us evening twilight doesn’t end until 9 p.m. or later. Of course, there's always plenty to see in the night sky after the Sun goes down, no matter what the time of year.

Venus and Gemini in mid-June Venus is dazzling and obvious in the west after sunset. Watch how the stars of nearby Gemini drift closer to the horizon during the month. Sky & Telescope Venus still reigns supreme in the west as darkness falls. It sets more than 2 hours after the Sun. You'll see two medium-bright stars nearby. They're quite a pair — as you'll learn during this month's podcast — and they'll slide toward the western horizon and deeper into the evening twilight as the weeks go by. Once twilight fades, turn around and look on the opposite side of the sky to spot Jupiter. It's quite bright and easy to spot.

Right now the King of Planets is situated in Libra, which is well known as a constellation in the zodiac but rather small in area with only modestly bright stars. Our astronomy podcast tells you how to use Jupiter to identify Libra's two brightest stars, gives you their fun, lyrical names, and explains why they once were part of a different constellation. Late in June, a third bright planet — Saturn — rises into the evening sky. It reaches opposition this month, so you'll be able to enjoy three brights planets at once.

New Moon: June 13th.... Full Moon: June 28th

EARTH GAUGE (NEEF):

June is National Rivers Month! Need a good reason to celebrate? Here are just a few to choose from, courtesy of American Rivers(link is external)…

In the United States, one out of every three people gets their drinking water from a river or stream (though they might not know it!)

Rivers are good for our economy: people spend about $97 billion each year on river-related recreation and tourism. Fish and wildlife depend on rivers, especially during breeding and migration.

The United States is home to about 2.9 million miles of river to enjoy and protect. Discover your rivers. Find places to boat and fish. Protect water quality where you live. Simple actions at home—picking up after your pet, installing a rain barrel, and using fertilizers sparingly—can reduce water pollution in local rivers and streams.

Save water at home. If the entire world’s water fit into a one-gallon jug, fresh water available for our use would equal about one tablespoon!

Help maintain the flow in local rivers and streams by reducing your water use at home. Lend a hand. Participate in a river cleanup, monitor water quality in a nearby river or stream, or join a local citizen science project.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.