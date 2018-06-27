  • Buresh Blog: Lightning safety, July averages, El Nino Watch!

    By: Michael Buresh

    Updated:
    June 26, 2018 -

    The week of June 25th is "Lightning Safety Awareness Week".  According to the N.W.S., lightning safety week began in 2001 & since then lightning deaths have dropped from an avg. of 50 per year to 30 per year in the U.S.  Get more info & safety tips - here.  Remember that lightning can travel up to 10 miles from its parent cloud.... & wait at least 30 minutes since the last clap of thunder before going outdoors.  6 people - including 3 in Florida (one last weekend) - have been killed by lightning so far this year.

    As move into July, it's typically the hottest time of the year for NE Fl./SE Ga.  Averages at JIA for the month:

    Low / High.... 1st: 72 / 91, 31st: 73 / 92 degrees

    Rainfall: 6.34"

    Sunrise / Sunset... 1st - 6:28am / 8:32pm; 31st - 6:44am / 8:21pm - lose(!) 27 min. of daylight.

    The map below from NOAA shows the dates for the earliest sunrise / latest sunset of summer at different latitudes.

    And with the heat, comes plenty of sun & the danger of sunburn.  Our peak burn times are generally between 10am & 4pm.  From the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center:

    • Too many people think that they can just apply sunscreen at the start of their day outside and then they’re good to go all day. That’s untrue. You should really be reapplying every two hours.Apply more than once:
    • says chemical blockers wear off quicker than physical blockers, plus people are more likely to be allergic to chemical blockers. For that reason, she prefers to use physical blockers - plus, they are often cheaper!PootrakulDid you know that there are two different kinds of sunscreen? There are chemical blockers and physical blockers. The two types are not made equally. Dr. Know your options:
    • recommends buying higher SPF 50 sunscreen because of the way SPF ratings are assigned. In the lab, when SPF ratings are determined, subjects are slathered with sunscreen. In reality, we don’t apply as much as we should. So by the time we’re done applying, our SPF 50 is actually only about as strong as an SPF 30 sunscreen.PootrakulDr. Buy higher SPF than you think you need:
    • If you’re going to use spray sunscreen, rub it in: Again, in the lab when scientists are testing sunscreens, they’re spraying extensively before testing for sun protection. In reality, most folks spray a light mist and think they’re good. Spray more, and rub it in.

    NOAA has officially issued an 'El Nino Watch'.  If the El Nino comes to fruition, the biggest potential local impact would be:

    (1) lower seasonal hurricane numbers (BUT not necessarily an "easy" season!)

    (2) wetter winter with an increased tornado potential.

    EARTH GAUGE (NEEF), by Rhea Thompson:

    Planning to hit the sands this summer? Beach pollution could jeopardize many Americans’ vacation plans—there were more than 12,000 closings and swimming advisories at the nation’s oceans, bays, Great Lakes, and some freshwater beaches in 2012. Though usually uncommon or confined to local areas, beach pollution is a problem in every coastal state, and is hazardous to the environment and human health. It also impacts local economies reliant on tourism, and results in cities, towns, and taxpayers shouldering significant costs to stop pollution. Though beach pollution is a persistent problem, the solution to clean beaches starts with you. Here’s why:

    • Bathers are a localized source of contamination, especially with diaper-age children when care isn’t taken to make sure their waste doesn’t enter the water. The same threat to water quality occurs when pet waste is deposited on or near the beach. To help avoid contaminating the water when swimming with a little one, consult this guide from CDC, and always make sure to pick up after Fido when he’s outside—even in your own yard!
    • Much of the waste we generate, particularly plastic items, ends up on our shores and in oceans, where it kills wildlife, poses navigational hazards, and impacts local economies and potentially human health. The most effective way to stop plastic pollution in our oceans is to make sure it never reaches the ocean in the first place—consider reducing, reusing, and recycling and incorporating practices like carrying reusable bags into your daily routine to reduce waste.
    • Recreational boats at sea sometimes intentionally or accidentally dump trash directly into the ocean—keep your trash aboard until you come to a proper waste receptacle to dispose of it. Prevent oil and fuel spills with proper boat maintenance. Click here for additional boating maintenance tips.

    In addition to these tips, you can make an impact even when you’re not at the beach, since 80% of marine pollution comes from the land.

    • Rain water or snow melt rushes across impervious surfaces (such as paved streets, driveways, and rooftops) as stormwater runoff. Instead of soaking the ground as it would prior to development, storm water picks up trash, chemicals, and other pollutants like gasoline, antifreeze, fertilizers, and pet waste. Polluted stormwater then flows directly into storm drains, rivers, lakes, streams, and the ocean—see these 10 tips for preventing pollution from stormwater runoff.

    Sources:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories