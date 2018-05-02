Buresh Blog: May averages after a wet & cool April

After a wet April - twice the avg. rainfall with 5.23" - a dry pattern has emerged heading into May which is not at all unusual. So we're still not out of the woods regarding the wildfire threat.
May averages at JIA:
low / high: May 1 - 58 / 82... May 31st - 67 / 88
Rainfall: 2.48"
Sunrise / Sunset: 1st - 6:43am / 8:05pm... 31st - 6:25am / 8:24pm - gain 37 min. of daylight
Rainfall for April from NE Fl./SE Ga. as gathered by the Jax N.W.S.:
FL MAYPORT NAVAL STATION M
FL JASPER 3.74
FL BEAUCLERC 6.70
FL JACKSONVILLE BEACH 3.29
FL FERNADINA BEACH M
FL LAKE CITY 3.62
FL LAKE CITY 2 E 3.42
FL GLEN ST MARY 1 W 2.99
FL SOUTH PONTE VEDRA BEACH SHOP 5.75
FL GUANA RIVER STATE PARK N 7.07
FL PALM COAST 6 NE 5.55
FL CRESCENT CITY 6.14
FL GAINESVILLE RGNL AP 7.49
FL HASTINGS 4NE 4.97
FL OCALA 4.83
FL JACKSONVILLE CRAIG MUNI AP 3.03
FL JACKSONVILLE INTL AP 5.23
FL JACKSONVILLE NAS 4.09
FL BELL 4NW 5.33
FL FEDERAL POINT 5.66
FL BUNNELL 7.29
FL PALM COAST 8.91
FL FLAGLER BEACH 6.95
FL MARINELAND 7.37
GA PRIDGEN 1.60
GA HOMERVILLE 5 N 2.94
GA ALMA BACON CO AP 2.02
GA NAHUNTA 6 NE 2.70
GA FARGO 17 NE 2.28
GA BRUNSWICK 3.32
GA BRUNSWICK MALCOLM MCKINNON AP 4.16
GA WOODBINE 5.55
RAINFALL REPORTS ARE PRELIMINARY. CO-OP SITES REPORT A 24 HOUR TOTAL
NOT BASED ON A MIDNIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CALENDAR DAY.
Temps. for April were just about avg. (+0.3 degrees) while most northern latitudes were unseasonably cool experiencing one of their coldest Aprils on record:
And we're just a month away from the start of the hurricane season (sigh.). We have had tropical systems in May over the Atlantic Basin - 27 tropical cyclones going back to 1851, 5 of which were hurricanes. Forecast models are showing a surface low trying to develop through May 10th not too far from the Bahamas with subtropical development not out of the question. Image below from Dr. Phil Klotzbach, Colorado St. University:
