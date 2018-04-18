0 Buresh Blog: Retired hurricane names, hurricane conference

April 18, 2018 -

It was announced that - as expected - hurricane names Harvey, Irma & Maria were retired from the 2017 list as well as Nate. Replacements: Harold, Idalia, Margot, Nigel. The list of names is picked by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) & are repeated every 6 years. It's the 2nd highest number of names ever retired in a single year (5 in 2005 including Katrina). Summary of the '17 retired storm names from the NHC:

Hurricane Harvey became a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale before making landfall along the middle Texas coast on Aug. 25. The storm then stalled, with its center remaining over or near the Texas coast for four days, dropping historic rainfall amounts, of up to five feet, causing catastrophic flooding in parts of southeastern Texas. Harvey is the second costliest hurricane in U.S. history (after inflation), behind only Katrina in 2005. At least 68 people died from the direct effects of the storm in Texas, the largest number in that state since 1919.



Hurricane Irma was a long-lived hurricane that reached category 5 intensity on Sept. 5. The catastrophic hurricane made seven landfalls, four of which occurred as a category 5 hurricane across the northern Caribbean Islands. Irma made landfall as a category 4 hurricane in the Florida Keys on Sept. 10 and struck southwestern Florida as a category 3 the same day. Irma caused 44 direct deaths as a result of its strong winds, heavy rain and high surf. In the U.S., seven direct deaths were reported, and an additional 85 indirect deaths occurred, 80 of which were in Florida. Hundreds more were injured preparing for the storm, during it or in its aftermath.



Hurricane Maria ravaged the island of Dominica as a category 5 on Sept. 19, and later devastated Puerto Rico as a high-end category 4 hurricane. It also inflicted serious damage on some of the other islands of the northeastern Caribbean Sea. Maria is the third costliest hurricane in U.S. history, behind Harvey and Katrina. Maria caused 31 direct deaths with 34 missing in Dominica, and two direct deaths in Guadeloupe. In Puerto Rico, the death toll stands at 65, which includes an unknown number of indirect deaths.



Hurricane Nate crossed northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras as a tropical storm, then made landfall on the northern Gulf Coast as a category 1 hurricane. It brought rainfall that caused significant impacts in Central America, where media reports indicate that these caused 44 deaths in the region. An additional fatality in Panama was due to a “shipwreck,” bringing the death toll directly associated with Nate to 45. An additional nine people were missing in the region.

Speaking of the tropics.... the American Meteorological Society's 33rd annual conference on hurricanes & tropical meteorology is/was the week of April 16th at the Ponte Vedra Sawgrass Marriott. See my tweets & Facebook fan page for updates & photos. A tremendous range of topics from better model forecasting to climate change to some of the devastation from the '17 season to the limits of forecasting hurricane tracks to how & why people react & behave to storm warnings. Some of my interviews will be posted online as well as within our upcoming hurricane special program.

Sunday, April 22nd is Earth Day! For a list of local activities, go here (Facebook).... go - here - for Florida events. WalletHub has released its list of "Greenest States" - Florida was 34th. Greenness of Florida (1=Greenest, 25=Avg.):

13th – Air Quality

18th – Soil Quality

33rd – Water Quality

10th – % of Recycled Municipal Solid Waste

31st – LEED-Certified Buildings per Capita

30th – % of Renewable Energy Consumption

5th – Energy Consumption per Capita

17th – Gasoline Consumption (in Gallons) per Capita

Jacksonville mourns the loss of Henri Landwirth who passed away Tue., April 17th at 91. If you're not familiar - & even if you are - I highly recommend his quick-to-read book "Gift of Life". Henri retired in Ponte Vedra & founded the local nonprofit "Dignity U Wear", now "Soles 4 Souls". A Holocaust survivor, Henri was determined to make something of himself in America AND to give back to others. Nationally & internationally Henri is known for "Give Kids the World" at Disney World where kids suffering from cancer - & their families - can enjoy an all-expense paid trip to get away from the daily rigors of battling cancer. I had the opportunity to interview & interact with Henri & his work on multiple occasions. A great story & an even greater man, humanitarian & philanthropist.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.