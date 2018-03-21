0 Buresh Blog: U.S. winter so far... spring hail!

March 21, 2018 - Astronomical spring officially "arrived" Tue., March 20th but Mother Nature still would rather not cooperate. Strong mid latitude cyclones continue to bring big temp. fluctuations with a few above avg. days followed by at least several below avg. days along with snow for the northern latitudes. An interesting map from NOAA on the March 20th shows where & how much snow has fallen this winter so far. What stands out to me is the expansive coverage deep into the south.

Spring for NE Fl./SE Ga. is usually relatively dry (peak of the wildfire season) with the avg. high warming from near 75 on March 21st to 79 on April 15th to 85 on May 15th. NOAA's spring outlook where upper left is the temp. forecast (warm for Jacksonville)... upper right is precip. (near avg. for Jax)... lower left is drought outlook (SE Ga. highlighted)... lower right is the flood outlook (no widespread river flooding for Jax):

Spring is typically also our nation's stormiest period as cold air from the north battles warm/humid air pushing north. The first day of spring was no exception with heavy snow & thunderstorms occurring across wide parts of the country. The storms brought much needed rain to NE Fl./SE Ga. but also some damaging hail. Hail forms when updrafts in storms take raindrops high into the cumulonimbus ("mother") cloud, where the drop(s) freeze then begin to fall. If the updraft is strong enough, this process will persist until the hailstones are heavy enough to overcome the updraft & then will fall to the ground.

