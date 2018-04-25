0 Buresh Blog: Wet April, Beautiful fire rainbow!

April 25, 2018 -

Our winter & early spring has been one of monthly "turn-arounds". We went from the warmest Feb. on record to several degrees below avg. for March.... & from a dry March to a wet April - the month so far more than double our Apil avg. & nearly 3 times our March rainfall. That's a good thing considering April & May are usually the peak of our wildfire season.

Check out the beautiful picture of circumhorizontal clouds!... from Angie Wilson, Jekyll Island. The color - sometimes also referred to as "fire rainbows" is caused by the ice crystals in the cirrus clouds as the sun's rays are reflected & refracted to produce the prism effect. From the World Meteorological Organization:

The circumhorizontal arc occurs only when the elevation of the light source is more than 58°. When the Sun reaches an elevation of about 68°, the circumhorizontal arc reaches its maximum intensity. In countries north or south of latitude 55°, the circumhorizontal arc cannot be seen because the Sun is always lower than 58° there. So, this is one of the few haloes that is not visible everywhere on Earth. When the angular elevation of the light source is about 68°, the circumhorizontal arc touches the lower part of the 46° halo, if visible. These two halo types are increasingly separated with a light source further from 46°. The arc may be visible without the 46° halo being visible.

So the NFL has released the Jaguar's schedule for 2018 - & you will once again be able to see virtually all the games on CBS47/Fox 30 Action News Jax. Despite the fantastic 2017 season, the schedule only ranks as the 25th toughest in the league (Packers have THE toughest). The Jags start out on the road at NY but then have 3 straight at home - heat & heavy rain/storms could be a problem. One of the colder (& snowy?) games could be Nov. 25th at Buffalo. The avg. temps. for each game of the regular season:

Sept. 9th @ NY Giants, 1pm: 64 / 79 degrees

Sept. 16th: vs. New England, 1pm: 70 / 87; sunset - 7:31pm

Sept. 23rd: vs. Tennessee, 1pm: 68 / 86

Sept. 30th: vs. Jets, 1pm: 66 / 84

Oct. 7th: @ Kansas City, 1pm: 49 / 70

Oct. 14th: @ Dallas, 4:25pm: 57 / 79; sunset - 6:56pm CDT

Oct. 21st: vs. Houston, 1pm: 58 / 79

Oct. 28th: Eagles in London (damp, 50s)

Nov. 11th: @ Indianapolis (Dome): 37 / 55

Nov. 18th: vs. Steelers, 8:20pm: 50 / 73

Nov. 25th: @ Buffalo, 1pm: 31 / 44

Dec. 2nd: vs. Colts, 1pm: 47 / 69

Dec. 6th: @ Tennessee, 8:20pm: 33 / 52

Dec. 16th: vs. Redskins, 1pm: 44 / 66

Dec. 22nd or 23rd: @ Miami: 62 / 77

Dec. 30th: @ Houston (retractable roof), 1pm: 45 / 63

