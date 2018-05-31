  • First Alert Weather 2018 'Surviving the Storm' hurricane season prep special

    By: Action News Jax

    Updated:

    The 2018 hurricane season begins June 1.

    First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh and the First Alert Weather Team are helping you prepare.

    We're looking at the hard lessons from Hurricane Irma to help you protect your home, learn your evacuation route and build your supply kit.

    Watch the "Surviving the Storm" special in the video player above to get all the vital information you need for hurricane season.

