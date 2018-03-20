0 Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Tornado Watch in effect for Northeast Florida

2:25 p.m. update: Many of our area counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 3:15 p.m.

Nassau, Baker, Columbia, Bradford, Camden, Charlton, Ware and Union counties are under the warning until 3:15 p.m.

1:20 p.m. update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Bradford, Clay, Duval and St. Johns counties until 2 p.m.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says there is potential for severe storms from 3 to 4 p.m. Storms are moving northeast rapidly at 50 mph so you should expect fast changing weather conditions.

The storms may bring damaging winds of 50 to 60 mph with a few storms producing large hail of more than an inch in diameter. Isolated, brief and fast moving tornadoes are possible.

Conditions will rapidly change from one minute to the next so be “Storm Ready” through the afternoon.

1:30pm: Tracking rotation in this severe warned storm we just showed you on TV. Heads up central and NE Clay county... Tornadoes can form rapidly. #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/4hwfZZvA7C — Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) March 20, 2018

11:50 a.m. update: Updated storm impacts for the Jacksonville area include winds up to 50 miles per hour, large hail and a few tornadoes.

Our area is under a Tornado Watch as the storm system moves northeast.

UPDATED Storm Impacts for this afternoon.

-Gusty Winds (50 + mph) possible

-Large Hail Possible (greater than 1" in diameter)

-A few tornadoes possible with discrete supercells#FirstAlertWX @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/Yg1JDWNgoZ — Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) March 20, 2018

A water spout was reported in Daytona Beach Shores.

#Waterspout spotted in Daytona Beach Shores. The #FirstAlertWX team is tracking the threat for severe weather in our area. Right now, much of our area is under a tornado watch. @wxgarrett @NixonFirstAlert @MikeFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/z28wB3YrlW — Ashley Hollander (@AshleyANjax) March 20, 2018

11:30 a.m. update: Students at a St. Johns County high school are being sent home for the day because of a bomb threat and severe weather expected in our area.

The district decided to release students from Bartram Trail High after a threat written on a bathroom mirror caused an evacuation.

10:20 a.m. update: Northeast Florida and parts of Southeast Georgia are under a Tornado Watch until 7 p.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Florida and Georgia until 7 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/Dcrlq09XPC — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) March 20, 2018

TORNADO WATCH has just been issued for all of NE Florida and Charlton and Camden counties in GA until 7pm. #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/jMhyTuOuYl — Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) March 20, 2018

TORNADO WATCH issued for all NE FL counties as well as Charlton and Camden Co. in SE GA until 7 PM pic.twitter.com/h0DtkLW5Vh — Arielle Nixon (@NixonFirstAlert) March 20, 2018

First Alert: Tornado Watch for portions of the viewing area in FL until 7:00pm EDT. https://t.co/YbGyB0AGOL #flwx — Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) March 20, 2018

First Alert: Tornado Watch for portions of the viewing area in GA until 7:00pm EDT. https://t.co/YbGyB0AGOL #gawx — Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) March 20, 2018

10:00 a.m. update: Northeast Florida will likely be placed under a tornado watch by noon as the threat increases.

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for damaging wind gusts and large hail. An isolated tornado is also possible with any discrete cells that form and move northeast at 30 to 40 miles per hour.

This is the area the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted to a potential tornado watch. They would likely issue it before lunchtime. #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/AlXnENmlV1 — Arielle Nixon (@NixonFirstAlert) March 20, 2018

Make sure you know the difference between a tornado WATCH and a tornado WARNING. #FirstAlertWX @actionnewsjax @wokvnews pic.twitter.com/KubaDgWDOD — Arielle Nixon (@NixonFirstAlert) March 20, 2018

Nice little loaded-gun sounding from JAX on the first day of spring. Stay weather-aware today, folks. Shear is high now and Energy will be as we heat up #FirstAlertWX #flwx #spring pic.twitter.com/DLcteH1Xxh — Corey Simma (@CSimmaWX) March 20, 2018

Today is a #FirstAlertWX Day for the potential for midday strong to severe thunderstorms. Here are some of the potential impacts. Be “weather aware” today when you are at work. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/D872Jb24lZ — Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) March 20, 2018

Remember what to do if your neighborhood is placed under a tornado warning today #firstalertwx pic.twitter.com/Yazwt6utBa — Arielle Nixon (@NixonFirstAlert) March 20, 2018

Story: Tuesday could be a bumpy ride for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia on Tuesday.

A cold front will move through the area during the day Tuesday, bringing with it the threat of severe thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes.

The main threats are damaging wind gusts and hail, along with heavy rain.

Strong SW winds expected ahead of our cold front today. We have a Wind Advisory from noon to 8pm #firstalertwx pic.twitter.com/XTCqDUDoBl — Arielle Nixon (@NixonFirstAlert) March 20, 2018

The good news? It shouldn't last too long. It will begin to clear out for the Tuesday afternoon commute into Tuesday evening.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms expected, strong wind gusts, hail and possible tornadoes. @NixonFirstAlert has the latest forecast every 10 mins. Watch live: https://t.co/wbsnc8tcae pic.twitter.com/qkKB7qTxIk — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) March 20, 2018

Your best defense? Our free First Alert Weather app.

Along with heavy rain... here are some of the threats for tomorrow's line of thunderstorms. #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/fqnYgCN9sE — Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) March 19, 2018

This is the area the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted to a potential tornado watch. They would likely issue it before lunchtime. #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/k8yIhneZ7H — Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) March 20, 2018

The #firstalertwx team will have update for you throughout the day on CBS47/FOX30, https://t.co/KOXEzKo70X, our First Alert Weather App, @WOKVNews and on social media. pic.twitter.com/ohHuCOpqIy — Arielle Nixon (@NixonFirstAlert) March 20, 2018

