  • Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Tornado Watch in effect for Northeast Florida

    Updated:

    RELATEDHere's why you should never use your hazard lights while driving

    2:25 p.m. update: Many of our area counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 3:15 p.m.

    Nassau, Baker, Columbia, Bradford, Camden, Charlton, Ware and Union counties are under the warning until 3:15 p.m.

    1:20 p.m. update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Bradford, Clay, Duval and St. Johns counties until 2 p.m.

    First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says there is potential for severe storms from 3 to 4 p.m. Storms are moving northeast rapidly at 50 mph so you should expect fast changing weather conditions.

    The storms may bring damaging winds of 50 to 60 mph with a few storms producing large hail of more than an inch in diameter. Isolated, brief and fast moving tornadoes are possible.

    Conditions will rapidly change from one minute to the next so be “Storm Ready” through the afternoon.

    11:50 a.m. update: Updated storm impacts for the Jacksonville area include winds up to 50 miles per hour, large hail and a few tornadoes.

    Our area is under a Tornado Watch as the storm system moves northeast.

    A water spout was reported in Daytona Beach Shores.

    11:30 a.m. update: Students at a St. Johns County high school are being sent home for the day because of a bomb threat and severe weather expected in our area.

    The district decided to release students from Bartram Trail High after a threat written on a bathroom mirror caused an evacuation.

    10:20 a.m. update: Northeast Florida and parts of Southeast Georgia are under a Tornado Watch until 7 p.m.

    10:00 a.m. update: Northeast Florida will likely be placed under a tornado watch by noon as the threat increases.

    The First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for damaging wind gusts and large hail. An isolated tornado is also possible with any discrete cells that form and move northeast at 30 to 40 miles per hour.

    Story: Tuesday could be a bumpy ride for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia on Tuesday. 

    A cold front will move through the area during the day Tuesday, bringing with it the threat of severe thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes. 

    The main threats are damaging wind gusts and hail, along with heavy rain.

    The good news? It shouldn't last too long. It will begin to clear out for the Tuesday afternoon commute into Tuesday evening.

    Your best defense? Our free First Alert Weather app. If you don't have it yet, click here to download it. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Tornado Watch in effect for Northeast Florida

  • Headline Goes Here

    Buresh Blog: Cold March, Irma storm summary - March 14th

  • Headline Goes Here

    First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch for most of the area until 7pm

  • Headline Goes Here

    Freeze warning, frost advisory for Jacksonville on Thursday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Buresh Blog: Dry pattern all of the sudden.... oak pollen peaking(!) - March 7th