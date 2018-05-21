  • Possible tropical development could affect Memorial Day weekend

    The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on a disturbance in the Caribbean that has potential for tropical development by Memorial Day Weekend.

    The National Hurricane Center has added the potential for tropical development to their 5-day outlook. 

    The First Alert Weather Team says some gradual development is possible late this week as the upper level disturbance drifts north.

    Heavy rainfall is the main threat across western Cuba & Florida during the next several days.

    If this system were to get a name it would be “Alberto.”

    With or without tropical development our local area will experience enhanced tropical moisture leading to heavy rain at times over Memorial Day Weekend.

