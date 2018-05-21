0 Possible tropical development could affect Memorial Day weekend

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on a disturbance in the Caribbean that has potential for tropical development by Memorial Day Weekend.

The National Hurricane Center has added the potential for tropical development to their 5-day outlook.

The First Alert Weather Team says some gradual development is possible late this week as the upper level disturbance drifts north.

Heavy rainfall is the main threat across western Cuba & Florida during the next several days.

If this system were to get a name it would be “Alberto.”

With or without tropical development our local area will experience enhanced tropical moisture leading to heavy rain at times over Memorial Day Weekend.

We have a disturbance in the Caribbean that I'm keeping an eye on for possible tropical development over the holiday weekend. We will have enhanced tropical moisture and heavy rain for Memorial Day Weekend. #firstalertwx pic.twitter.com/G7wJpKx0Il — Arielle Nixon (@NixonFirstAlert) May 21, 2018

830 AM: A Special Tropical Weather Outlook has been issued. Some

gradual development is possible late this week of a system moving into the central or eastern Gulf of Mexico. Locally heavy rainfall is the main threat across western Cuba & Florida during the next several days. pic.twitter.com/RybvaoJVRE — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) May 21, 2018

