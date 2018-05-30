Talking the Tropics With Mike: Alberto far inland & still producing flooding

Alberto came ashore on the Florida Panhandle late Monday between Panama City & Destin near Laguna Beach as a weakening subtropical storm (not fully warm core)......
The "Buresh Bottom Line": Always be prepared!..... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.
The first named storm in May to form over/near the Gulf of Mexico since 1976 -- & only 5th since 1851 -- "Alberto" is weakening over land as the still relatively well defined center moves into Kentucky & then Indiana(!). Widespread flooding is ongoing - or has occurred - from the Gulf Coast north to Illinois & Indiana.
Alberto was the fifth named storm to hit Florida since August 2016 (Hermine - Aug., 2016... Julia - Sept., 2016... Emily Aug., 2017 & Irma in Sept., 2017) [Matthew never made landfall on Fl. soil]... & was the longest lasting - 3.5+ days - May named storm over the Atlantic Basin since 1953.
May tropical cyclones have occurred 4 times in the last 5 years but developed over the Atlantic:
2016 (1 - Bonnie)... 2015 (1 - Ana)... 2012 (2 - Alberto & Beryl).
The list of names repeats every 6 years, & - interestingly - Alberto was also a May storm in 2012. In fact, 6 years ago Memorial Day on May 28th, strong tropical storm "Beryl" came ashore near Jacksonville Beach.
The Atlantic Basin is now quiet from a tropical standpoint:
Tropical moisture continues to stream northward up the Fl. Peninsula which will keep heavy rain potential in place for much of this week....
Water vapor imagery:
Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear......
Weekly rainfall forecast:
Radar imagery from the S. Fl., Water Management District:
Deep oceanic heat content is typically lacking in May & this year is no different:
Sea surface temp. anomalies (a little cool either side of Fl.):
SE U.S. surface map:
Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:
Surface analysis of the Gulf:
Caribbean:
Extensive hurricane Irma recap from Sept., 2017 - click here.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}