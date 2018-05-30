  • Talking the Tropics With Mike: Alberto far inland & still producing flooding

    By: Michael Buresh

    Updated:
    May 30, 2018 -

    Alberto came ashore on the Florida Panhandle late Monday between Panama City & Destin near Laguna Beach as a weakening subtropical storm (not fully warm core)......

    The "Buresh Bottom Line": Always be prepared!..... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.  

    The first named storm in May to form over/near the Gulf of Mexico since 1976 -- & only 5th since 1851 -- "Alberto" is weakening over land as the still relatively well defined center moves into Kentucky & then Indiana(!).  Widespread flooding is ongoing - or has occurred - from the Gulf Coast north to Illinois & Indiana.

    Alberto was the fifth named storm to hit Florida since August 2016 (Hermine - Aug., 2016... Julia - Sept., 2016... Emily Aug., 2017 & Irma in Sept., 2017) [Matthew never made landfall on Fl. soil]... & was the longest lasting - 3.5+ days - May named storm over the Atlantic Basin since 1953.

    May tropical cyclones have occurred 4 times in the last 5 years but developed over the Atlantic: 

    2016 (1 - Bonnie)... 2015 (1 - Ana)... 2012 (2 - Alberto & Beryl).  

    The list of names repeats every 6 years, & - interestingly - Alberto was also a May storm in 2012.  In fact, 6 years ago Memorial Day on May 28th, strong tropical storm "Beryl" came ashore near Jacksonville Beach.

    The Atlantic Basin is now quiet from a tropical standpoint:

    Tropical moisture continues to stream northward up the Fl. Peninsula which will keep heavy rain potential in place for much of this week....

    Water vapor imagery:

    Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear......

    Weekly rainfall forecast:

    Radar imagery from the S. Fl., Water Management District:

    Deep oceanic heat content is typically lacking in May & this year is no different:

    Sea surface temp. anomalies (a little cool either side of Fl.):

    SE U.S. surface map:

    Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

    Surface analysis of the Gulf:

    Caribbean:

    Extensive hurricane Irma recap from Sept., 2017 - click here.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Talking the Tropics With Mike: Alberto far inland & still producing flooding

  • Headline Goes Here

    Flooding Alberto rains move into Tennessee Valley - Talking the Tropics…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Alberto moves ashore in the Florida Panhandle - "Talking the Tropics With Mike"

  • Headline Goes Here

    Heavy rain, some wind for Jacksonville from Alberto - Talking the…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Alberto over the SE Gulf ... heavy rain & gusty winds for Jacksonville &…