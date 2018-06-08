0 Talking the Tropics With Mike: Aletta becomes major hurricane over E. Pacific

June 8, 2018 -

An early season storm - "Alberto" is in the books so "Beryl" will be the next named storm in the Atlantic Basin.

There continue to be flare ups of convection over the SW Caribbean where the GFS model has occasionally indicated some long term tropical development. The European model shows no development through at least next weekend (other than some weak low pressure or general lowering of pressures near the Yucatan Peninsula) while the UKMET does show some very weak low pressure developing over the SW Caribbean hugging the South & Central American coasts. The GFS model is by far the most bullish & indications are that anything that might form would be weak. Some "folks" have jumped on the bandwagon of the GFS since the models sniffed out Alberto a couple of weeks ago but the model also had mid May development that failed to occur... & the overall pattern is not particularly favorable - good deal of mid & upper level shear + no MJO pulse (which was favorable for Alberto).

The Climate Prediction Center's (CPC) mapping of velocity potential anomalies can be a good signal for potential tropical development. In very general terms.... the green lines represent rising air which is favorable for convection & thereby can indicate when/where development might be favorable for tropical systems. While not hostile at the moment across the Atlantic Basin, a more major "pulse" is over the W. Pacific & could be something to watch for late this month into early July.

A weak upper low & surface trough of low pressure is evolving over the Eastern Gulf of Mexico, Florida & connected to a weak nontropical surface low east/northeast of Jacksonville. This area will have a tendency to be stormy - heavy rain but no tropical development.

Water vapor imagery:

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear......

Deep oceanic heat content is typically lacking in May & this year is no different:

Sea surface temp. anomalies are a little below avg. across much of the middle of the Atlantic with unseasonably cool temps. off the coast of Africa....

SE U.S. surface map:

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

Caribbean:

Meanwhile.... the E. Pacific is much more active. Sometimes this can be a harbinger of an uptick over the Atlantic Basin but not so much this time around it would appear. "Aletta" has formed well west of Mexico & hundreds of miles south of the Baja of California.... becoming the first hurricane of the season for the E. Pacific - a few weeks ahead of the avg. date of June 26th. No land impacts are expected & the powerful storm - Cat. 3/4 will stay over open water & weaken rather abruptly over the weekend into early next week over cooler water & increasing shear. Another disturbance is just west of Central America & has a high potential to develop as it moves west/northwest. Neither will have a direct impact on the U.S.

