Talking the Tropics With Mike: Band of t'storms over the N/NE Gulf of Mexico

June 6, 2018 -

An early season storm - "Alberto" is in the books so "Beryl" will be the next named storm in the Atlantic Basin.

All is quiet for the moment across the Atlantic Basin. There have been flare ups of convection over the SW Caribbean where the GFS model has occasionally indicated some long term tropical development. But the model has continuously delayed the development with each model run & such development seems unlikely at this point. The European model shows no development through at least next week.

Thunderstorms are active over the Northern & NE Gulf of Mexico in association with a surface trough & weak upper level disturbance....

Water vapor imagery:

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear......

Deep oceanic heat content is typically lacking in May & this year is no different:

Sea surface temp. anomalies are a little below avg. across much of the middle of the Atlantic with unseasonably cool temps. off the coast of Africa....

SE U.S. surface map:

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

Caribbean:

Meanwhile.... the E. Pacific is much more active. Sometimes this can be a harbinger of an uptick over the Atlantic Basin but not so much this time around it would appear. "Aletta" has formed well west of Mexico & will continue westward probably becoming a hurricane before weakening by the weekend over cooler water. No land impacts are expected. Another disturbance is just west of Central America & has a high potential to develop as it moves west/northwest. Neither will have a direct impact on the U.S. & certainly not on the Gulf Coast.

