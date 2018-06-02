Talking the Tropics With Mike: Beryl next name on the Atlantic Basin list

The "Buresh Bottom Line": Always be prepared!..... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.
Watch "Surviving the Storm".....
An early season storm - "Alberto" is already in the books so "Beryl" will be the next named storm in the Atlantic Basin.
Seasonal forecasts:
All is quiet for the moment across the Atlantic Basin....
Tropical moisture continues to stream northward up the Fl. Peninsula which will keep heavy rain potential in place through early Thu. evening....
Water vapor imagery:
Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear......
Deep oceanic heat content is typically lacking in May & this year is no different:
Sea surface temp. anomalies are a little below avg. across much of the middle of the Atlantic with unseasonably cool temps. off the coast of Africa....
SE U.S. surface map:
Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:
Surface analysis of the Gulf:
Caribbean:
