Talking the Tropics With Mike: Chris moving away over the NW Atlantic

July 11, 2018 -

LOCAL - JACKSONVILLE/NE FL./SE GA. - IMPACTS FROM THE TROPICS:

* Virtually NO impacts from "Chris" (other than some dry air on its backside into Thu.)... there is/will be a bit of an easterly swell at area beaches enhancing the rip current risk somewhat though the swell will subside in the coming days.

* the remnants of Beryl are over the Bahamas. The wave will stay well to the east of Fl. & any reorganization would be slow, if at all. I do NOT expect Beryl to be a problem for the local area or any of the U.S.

CHRIS:

Chris is accelerating away from the U.S. over the open Atlantic. It's only the 4th time (1966, 1968, 2005) that a hurricane has formed on or before July 10th during the weather satellite era (since mid 1960s). Chris will be close to Newfoundland by late week as the storm transitions to extratropical, a large ocean storm.

For Jacksonville/NE Fl./SE Ga.... Chris will stay far enough northeast to not have any direct significant impacts though some dry air will get funneled into the local area down the backside of the tropical cyclone... & an easterly swell will reach our local beaches though will subside over the next couple days.

BERYL:

"Beryl" & its remnants brought some flooding to Puerto Rico Mon. but is now moving away from the island. The system is poorly organized, & I'm not so sure the wave will be able reorganize. If so, any strengthening is probably not likely to occur until the system is north of the Bahamas perhaps at Jacksonville's latitude but hundreds of miles to the east. The wave will then turn more northeast staying far to the east of the U.S. There will be some heavy rain & gusty breezes through Wed. across the Bahamas.

Spaghetti plots for "Beryl".... some models dissipate the system over the Caribbean which why there are fewer lines (models) in the longer term.....

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear......

Full Atlantic Basin:

Water vapor imagery below shows a lot of dry in front (west) of & north of Beryl.....

Remants of Beryl moving away from Hispaniola, Chris over the W. Atlantic....

Gulf of Mexico:

Water vapor imagery:

Deep oceanic heat content is slowly increasing.....

Sea surface temp. anomalies are below avg. across much of the middle of the Atlantic with unseasonably cool temps. off the coast of Africa....

SE U.S. surface map:

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

Caribbean:

