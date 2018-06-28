Talking the Tropics With Mike: "Emilia" forms over the E. Pacific

The "Buresh Bottom Line": Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.
An early season storm - "Alberto" is in the books so "Beryl" will be the next named storm in the Atlantic Basin.
No areas of concern at the moment across the Atlantic Basin. Not even much in the way of cloud cover or showers over the Gulf of Mexico, SW & Central Atlantic & Caribbean.
Imagery below shows the avg. vertical wind shear for June so far. Far above avg. across the Caribbean, close to avg. to even a little bit below avg. elsewhere throughout the Atlantic Basin
Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear......
Deep oceanic heat content is slowly increasing.....
Sea surface temp. anomalies are below avg. across much of the middle of the Atlantic with unseasonably cool temps. off the coast of Africa....
Meanwhile.... the E. Pacific... continues active with the 5th named storm of the season (all in June) - Emilia - now moving W/NW. A couple of other disturbances trail with the potential for development though all of the systems are expected to stay away from Mexico & Central America.
