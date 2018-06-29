0 Talking the Tropics With Mike: Eye on TUTT - King of Tropical Troughs

June 29, 2018 -

An early season storm - "Alberto" is in the books so "Beryl" will be the next named storm in the Atlantic Basin.

No areas of concern at the moment across the Atlantic Basin. Not even much in the way of cloud cover or showers over the Gulf of Mexico, SW & Central Atlantic & Caribbean.

An interesting upper level "feature" - a so-called TUTT - tropical upper tropospheric trough - will move across the Central & Western Atlantic to near Florida by late next week into the weekend. The forecast map below is from the GFS model for early Sat., July 7th. Most of the forecast models are similar - a little different on timing & exact position - but also show a TUTT moving toward Florida. SOMETIMES, these troughs can develop a surface wave/low pressure that can eventually lead to tropical development. So this is something to keep an eye on. However, indications are that this disturbance will remain mainly upper level. As such... the upshot is an uptick in heavy rain potential once on the eastern side of the upper trough (best upper level diffluence or spreading out of winds which enhances convective updrafts).

Imagery below shows the avg. vertical wind shear for June so far. Far above avg. across the Caribbean, close to avg. to even a little bit below avg. elsewhere throughout the Atlantic Basin

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear......

Deep oceanic heat content is slowly increasing.....

Sea surface temp. anomalies are below avg. across much of the middle of the Atlantic with unseasonably cool temps. off the coast of Africa....

Meanwhile.... the E. Pacific... continues active with the 5th named storm of the season (all in June) - Emilia - now moving W/NW while slowly strengthening. The strengthening trend will reverse by late in the weekend. A couple of other disturbances trail with the potential for development though all of the systems are expected to stay away from Mexico & Central America.

