  • Talking the Tropics With Mike: First week of hurricane season will be quiet

    By: Michael Buresh

    Updated:
    June 3, 2018 -

    The "Buresh Bottom Line": Always be prepared!..... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.  

    Watch "Surviving the Storm".....

    An early season storm - "Alberto" is already in the books so "Beryl" will be the next named storm in the Atlantic Basin.

    Seasonal forecasts:

    All is quiet for the moment across the Atlantic Basin....

    Water vapor imagery:

    Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear......

    Deep oceanic heat content is typically lacking in May & this year is no different:

    Sea surface temp. anomalies are a little below avg. across much of the middle of the Atlantic with unseasonably cool temps. off the coast of Africa....

    SE U.S. surface map:

    Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

    Surface analysis of the Gulf:

    Caribbean:

