Talking the Tropics With Mike: Front still stretches across W. & Central Atlantic

An early season storm - "Alberto" is in the books so "Beryl" will be the next named storm in the Atlantic Basin.
No areas of concern at the moment across the Atlantic Basin. A weak front stretches from the Mid Atlantic into the Western & Central Atlantic. Weak low pressure along the front will move out to sea with little chance for tropical development as the system moves away from the U.S.
A tropical wave is over the Western Caribbean but is headed over Central America so no short term development.
Gulf of Mexico:
Water vapor imagery:
Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear......
Deep oceanic heat content is slowly increasing.....
Sea surface temp. anomalies are a little below avg. across much of the middle of the Atlantic with unseasonably cool temps. off the coast of Africa....
SE U.S. surface map:
Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:
Surface analysis of the Gulf:
Caribbean:
Meanwhile.... the E. Pacific... a couple of disturbances are about 700-900 miles S/SW of Acapulco.... followed by another disturbance to the east/southeast - both of which have the potential to develop while moving west/northwest.
