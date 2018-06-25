  • Talking the Tropics With Mike: Front stretched from Carolina's to W. Atlantic

    By: Michael Buresh

    Updated:
    June 25, 2018 -

    The "Buresh Bottom Line": Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.  

    Watch "Surviving the Storm".....

    An early season storm - "Alberto" is in the books so "Beryl" will be the next named storm in the Atlantic Basin.

    No areas of concern at the moment across the Atlantic Basin.  A weak front stretches across the Carolina's into the Western Atlantic.  Some forecast models develop low pressure near the coast of the Carolina's this week moving it east/northeast.  If this development were to occur, there could be some potential for tropical or subtropical development over the W. Atlantic.

    A weak upper low is moving west through the SW Atlantic, Florida Straits & Cuba but no surface development is expected.

    Gulf of Mexico:

    Water vapor imagery:

    Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear......

    Deep oceanic heat content is slowly increasing.....

    Sea surface temp. anomalies are a little below avg. across much of the middle of the Atlantic with unseasonably cool temps. off the coast of Africa....

    SE U.S. surface map:

    Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

    Surface analysis of the Gulf:

    Caribbean:

    Meanwhile.... the E. Pacific tropical storm "Daniel" has formed & will stay over the open E. Pacific & will soon weaken.  Another tropical disturbance is closer to Mexico with the potential for development over the open E. Pacific this week as the system moves west away from Mexico.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories