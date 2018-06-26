  • Talking the Tropics With Mike: Frontal wave to form offshore of the Carolina's/Virginia

    By: Michael Buresh

    June 26, 2018 -

    An early season storm - "Alberto" is in the books so "Beryl" will be the next named storm in the Atlantic Basin.

    No areas of concern at the moment across the Atlantic Basin.  A weak front stretches across the Carolina's into the Western Atlantic.  Some forecast models - particularly the European model - develop low pressure near the coast of the Carolina's Wed. moving it east/northeast.  If this development were to occur, there could be some potential for tropical or subtropical formation over the W. Atlantic as the low moves away from the U.S.

    A weak upper low persists across the SW Atlantic, Florida Straits & Cuba but no surface development is expected.

    Gulf of Mexico:

    Water vapor imagery:

    Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear......

    Deep oceanic heat content is slowly increasing.....

    Sea surface temp. anomalies are a little below avg. across much of the middle of the Atlantic with unseasonably cool temps. off the coast of Africa....

    SE U.S. surface map:

    Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

    Surface analysis of the Gulf:

    Caribbean:

    Meanwhile.... the E. Pacific tropical storm "Daniel" is dissipating but a couple of other disturbances are to the southeast - about 600-700 miles S/SW of Acapulco.... & near the Central American coast - both of which have the potential to develop as the disturbances generally move west/northwest.

