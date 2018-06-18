  • Talking the Tropics With Mike: Gulf disturbance moving into Texas

    By: Michael Buresh

    Updated:
    June 18, 2018 -

    The "Buresh Bottom Line": Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.  

    Watch "Surviving the Storm".....

    An early season storm - "Alberto" is in the books so "Beryl" will be the next named storm in the Atlantic Basin.

    The disturbance that originated over the Caribbean is about to move inland over Texas & will produce heavy rain & some flooding for the Lone Star State as well as Louisiana.  I'll stand by original call the last couple of weeks: no development.

    Gulf of Mexico:

    Water vapor imagery:

    Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear.  A hostile environment remains over the Caribbean & Western Gulf....

    Deep oceanic heat content is slowly increasing.....

    Sea surface temp. anomalies are a little below avg. across much of the middle of the Atlantic with unseasonably cool temps. off the coast of Africa....

    SE U.S. surface map:

    Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

    Surface analysis of the Gulf:

    Caribbean:

    Meanwhile.... the E. Pacific is starting to settle down.

    "Carlotta" has finally moved inland south of Acapulco - mainly a heavy rain threat though the storm did briefly rapidly intensify Sat. night.

