Talking the Tropics With Mike: Hurricane Hector cruising west over the Pacific

Aug. 4, 2018 -

Dr. Phil Klotzbach, Colorado St. University has updated his seasonal tropical cyclone outlook continuing to lower the overall numbers. BUT - again - I emphasize the forecast does not mean no landfalls or that a major hurricane can't hit the U.S. Purely a numbers "game". But continued unseasonably cool ocean water over the Central & East Atlantic - especially the deep tropics.... a moderate to strong vertical wind shear pattern over the Caribbean east over the Central Atlantic... & an El Nino that might develop - all add up to a season with low numbers.

A few tropical waves are marching west across the Atlantic as is typical this time of year but little or no development is expected with these waves through the weekend.

A nontropical wave over the N. Atlantic is drifting southwest & will eventually move over warmer water so a gradual transition to subtropical or tropical is possible next week over the open Atlantic.

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear......

The Atlantic Basin....

Caribbean:

Gulf of Mexico:

Water vapor imagery:

Deep oceanic heat content continues to increase over the Caribbean & Gulf of Mexico as one would expect now that we're in August.....

Sea surface temp. anomalies are below avg. across much of the middle of the Atlantic with unseasonably cool temps. off the coast of Africa....

SE U.S. surface map:

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

Caribbean:

The E. Pacific has "awakened".... hurricane "Hector" will move west taking a position just south of the Hawaiian Islands by the middle of the upcoming week. Several trailing waves have the potential for development as well over the E. Pacific.

Velocity potential anomalies - the map below - shows an area of "upward motion" (green lines) spreading east across the Pacific bleeding into the Atlantic Basin. This pattern often correlates to an increase in tropical activity - as is occurring now over the E. Pacific..... & could be an indication of named storm or two popping over the Atlantic by mid month.

