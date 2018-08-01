Talking the Tropics With Mike: Moving into the peak of the hurricane season

The "Buresh Bottom Line": Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.
We start the month of August on the quiet side for the Atlantic Basin during a month in which things usually start to "ramp up" before a peak the second week of Sept.
A few poorly organized tropical waves are marching west across the Atlantic but little or no development is expected with these waves this week.
Numerous thunderstorms are occurring over the Gulf of Mexico thanks to an upper level trough extending south to the Gulf Coast but any surface development looks to remain weak in the form of troughs of low pressure across the Gulf.
Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear......
Dr. Phil Klotzbach has tweeted the image below showing higher than avg. shear for the month of July across the Caribbean eastward into parts of the Atlantic which often correlates with a less active hurricane season overall (but doesn't necessarily mean no threat at all!).
The Atlantic Basin....
Caribbean:
Gulf of Mexico:
Water vapor imagery:
Deep oceanic heat content is much more noticeable in the Caribbean/SW Atlantic & Gulf of Mexico as we head toward August.....
Sea surface temp. anomalies are below avg. across much of the middle of the Atlantic with unseasonably cool temps. off the coast of Africa....
SE U.S. surface map:
Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:
Surface analysis of the Gulf:
Caribbean:
