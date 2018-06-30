0 Talking the Tropics With Mike: New Depression over the E. Pacific

June 30, 2018 -

An early season storm - "Alberto" is in the books so "Beryl" will be the next named storm in the Atlantic Basin.

No areas of concern at the moment across the Atlantic Basin. Not even much in the way of cloud cover or showers over the Gulf of Mexico, SW & Central Atlantic & Caribbean.

Gulf of Mexico:

A weak upper low is near Florida producing heavy rain & storms....

Water vapor imagery:

An interesting upper level "feature" - a so-called TUTT - tropical upper tropospheric trough - will move across the Central & Western Atlantic to near Florida by late in the week into next weekend. The forecast map below is from the GFS model for early Sat., July 7th. Most of the forecast models are similar - a little different on timing & exact position - but also show a TUTT moving toward Florida. SOMETIMES, these troughs can develop a surface wave/low pressure that can eventually lead to tropical development. So this is something to keep an eye on. However, indications are that this disturbance will remain mainly upper level. As such... the upshot is an uptick in heavy rain potential once on the eastern side of the upper trough (best upper level diffluence or spreading out of winds which enhances convective updrafts) late in the week. The European model shows the highest risk for heavy rain being Thu./Fri. while the GFS is more toward the weekend. Given the strength of the upper level high over the N. Atlantic, I like / favor a faster westward movement.

Imagery below shows the avg. vertical wind shear for June so far. Far above avg. across the Caribbean, close to avg. to even a little bit below avg. elsewhere throughout the Atlantic Basin

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear......

Deep oceanic heat content is slowly increasing.....

Sea surface temp. anomalies are below avg. across much of the middle of the Atlantic with unseasonably cool temps. off the coast of Africa....

SE U.S. surface map:

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

Caribbean:

Meanwhile.... the E. Pacific... "Emilia" is weakening while Depression Seven - E takes shape to the south & east. Seven-E will likely become a hurricane but away from land.

