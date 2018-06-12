0 Talking the Tropics With Mike: Powerful hurricane Bud west of the Pacific coast of Mexico

June 12, 2018 -

An early season storm - "Alberto" is in the books so "Beryl" will be the next named storm in the Atlantic Basin.

There continues to be disorganized & pulsing yet - at times - strong/heavy showers & storms over & near the SW & Central Caribbean. The GFS model has generally shown a recent weakening trend in its operational runs & the ensembles (avg. of a number of model runs) are not really very impressive overall. The European model shows little more than an open trough of low pressure while the UKMET model shows some very weak low pressure developing over the SW Caribbean hugging the South & Central American coasts then moving into Mexico. Indications are that anything that might form would be weak & likely heavily weighted on the east side - typical of early season systems, like Alberto in late May. Some "folks" - including local t.v. mets - have jumped on the bandwagon of the GFS since the model sniffed out Alberto a couple of weeks ago but the model also had mid May development that failed to occur... & the overall pattern is not particularly favorable - good deal of mid & upper level shear though the vertical velocities continue to become more favorable (see next paragraph).

The Climate Prediction Center's (CPC) mapping of velocity potential anomalies can be a good signal for potential tropical development. In very general terms.... the green lines represent rising air which is favorable for convection & thereby can indicate when/where development might be favorable for tropical systems. A major "pulse" is over the W. Pacific & could be something to watch for late this month into early July. Sandwiched between two areas of "sinking" air over the Atlantic & Central Pacific, is an area of "rising" air centered on the E. Pacific where two tropical cyclones formed within the past week. The edge of this favorable area does include the W. Gulf of Mexico.

Gulf of Mexico:

Water vapor imagery:

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear. A hostile environment remains over the Caribbean & Gulf.

Deep oceanic heat content is typically lacking in May & this year is no different:

Sea surface temp. anomalies are a little below avg. across much of the middle of the Atlantic with unseasonably cool temps. off the coast of Africa....

SE U.S. surface map:

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

Caribbean:

Meanwhile.... the E. Pacific is still active. "Aletta" has dissipated but "Bud" became a Cat. 4 off the coast of Mexico while moving north/northwest. The system will be much weaker upon approach to the Baja of California late in the week due to increasing shear & much cooler sea surface temps. Rough seas & surf will occur along the west coast of Mexico & some tropical moisture may move into parts of New Mexico, Arizona & S. California by the weekend possibly producing some areas of heavy rain.

